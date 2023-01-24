Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023

    Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, provides an update on Army Aviation priorities to leaders across the aviation branch during the Aviation Senior Leader Forum at Fort Rucker, Ala., January 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:05
    Photo ID: 7599566
    VIRIN: 230124-A-LO141-036
    Resolution: 5362x3611
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army aviation
    fort rucker
    usaace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT