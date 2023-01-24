Aviation Senior Leader Forum 2023

Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, provides an update on Army Aviation priorities to leaders across the aviation branch during the Aviation Senior Leader Forum at Fort Rucker, Ala., January 24, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

