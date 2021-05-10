Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW modernizes its force structure, accelerates change [Image 2 of 4]

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Angela Etheridge, 821st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, and Tech. Sgt. Jacob Anderson, 621st Contingency Response Group unit type- code manager, discuss how to utilize space for an additional UTC Oct. 8, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The 621st Contingency Response Wing is accelerating change by adding another CR squadron to the 821st CRG at Travis Air Force Base, California, and the 621st CRG at JBMDL. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    This work, 621 CRW modernizes its force structure, accelerates change [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

