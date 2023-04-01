Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 January A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 3 of 3]

    4 January A-10 Demonstration Team Practice

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 4, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 7599426
    VIRIN: 230104-F-XZ889-662
    Resolution: 5253x3495
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 January A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

