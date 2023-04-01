A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II taxis at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 4, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7599425
|VIRIN:
|230104-F-XZ889-637
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 January A-10 Demonstration Team Practice [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT