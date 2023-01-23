Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a hail and farewell ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor Brazilian Army Col. Thales Alencar as he prepares to departure his position at the IADC and return to his duties in Brazil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7599400
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-VO743-2047
|Resolution:
|6048x3400
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Thales Alencar IADC Farewell Ceremony [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT