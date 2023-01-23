Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Thales Alencar IADC Farewell Ceremony [Image 47 of 47]

    Col. Thales Alencar IADC Farewell Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a hail and farewell ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor Brazilian Army Col. Thales Alencar as he prepares to departure his position at the IADC and return to his duties in Brazil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 7599400
    VIRIN: 230123-F-VO743-2047
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Thales Alencar IADC Farewell Ceremony [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazilian Army
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

