Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a hail and farewell ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor Brazilian Army Col. Thales Alencar as he prepares to departure his position at the IADC and return to his duties in Brazil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 7599399 VIRIN: 230123-F-VO743-2046 Resolution: 6048x3400 Size: 10.07 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Thales Alencar IADC Farewell Ceremony [Image 47 of 47], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.