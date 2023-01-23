120th Field Artillery Regiment forward observers train at Northern Strike 23-1

Spc. Spencer Schuchart, 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment joint fires support specialist, works a radio during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

