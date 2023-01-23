A team of 1-120th Field Artillery Regiment forward observers spot targets and call for fire during Northern Strike 23-1, Jan. 23, 2023, at Camp Grayling, Mich. Units that participate in Northern Strike’s winter iteration build readiness by conducting joint, cold-weather training designed to meet objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. (U.S. National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7599173
|VIRIN:
|230123-Z-ZH169-1046
|Resolution:
|5912x3326
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 120th Field Artillery Regiment forward observers train at Northern Strike 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT