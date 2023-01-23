230123-N-EH998-1052 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) man the rails during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Jan. 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 07:28 Photo ID: 7599147 VIRIN: 230123-N-EH998-1052 Resolution: 6484x4323 Size: 795.06 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.