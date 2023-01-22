230122-N-EH998-1122 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 22, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Standly Lame, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), puts a tail rudder boot on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, Jan. 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 07:28 Photo ID: 7599141 VIRIN: 230122-N-EH998-1122 Resolution: 6253x4169 Size: 974.4 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.