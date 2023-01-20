January 2023 Captain’s Cup

230120-N-EJ241-1141



Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands participate in a monthly Captain’s Cup competition. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

