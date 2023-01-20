Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    January 2023 Captain’s Cup [Image 1 of 8]

    January 2023 Captain’s Cup

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230120-N-EJ241-1041

    Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands participate in a monthly Captain’s Cup competition. Captain's Cup brings all commands together for a friendly competition to help build camaraderie and increase morale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 7598995
    VIRIN: 230120-N-EJ241-1041
    Resolution: 6044x3985
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, January 2023 Captain’s Cup [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup
    January 2023 Captain’s Cup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Building
    Captain’s Cup
    NSF Diego Garcia
    NMCB-5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT