U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron place a fuel hose in a portable kit following an F-16 Fighting Falcon hot pit refueling and integrated combat turn Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted this off-station agile combat employment training to ensure the wing’s ACE capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:03 Photo ID: 7598901 VIRIN: 230111-F-FT799-1253 Resolution: 6802x4535 Size: 15.7 MB Location: SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.