378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, conduct hot pit refueling support during an off-station agile combat employment exercise, Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the ACE exercise, the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a variety of training procedures including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

