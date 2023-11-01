378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ronald Grimm and Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, both assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, connect a hose to a fuel pumping kit, Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing partnered with Royal Saudi Air Force during this ACE exercise to train on a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

