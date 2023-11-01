Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 4 of 10]

    378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ronald Grimm and Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, both assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, maneuver a hose during an integrated combat turn operation, Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing partnered with Royal Saudi Air Force during this ACE exercise to train on a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:04
    Photo ID: 7598897
    VIRIN: 230111-F-FT799-1101
    Resolution: 3650x2431
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: SA
    This work, 378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

