    378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 2 of 10]

    378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission

    SAUDI ARABIA

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, moves a fuel hose during an off-station agile combat employment integrated combat turn training exercise, Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing partnered with Royal Saudi Air Force during this ACE exercise to train on a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:05
    Photo ID: 7598895
    VIRIN: 230111-F-FT799-1033
    Resolution: 4371x2911
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Agile Combat Employment
    378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

