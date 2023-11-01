378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Rodriguez, with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, moves a fuel hose during an off-station agile combat employment integrated combat turn training exercise, Jan. 11, 2023, at King Fahad Air Base. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing partnered with Royal Saudi Air Force during this ACE exercise to train on a variety of tasks including hot-pit refueling and crew-swap operations, aircraft integrated combat turns and partner-nation flying integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

