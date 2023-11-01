U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ronald Grimm with the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, carries a fuel nozzle during an F-16 Fighting Falcon integrated combat turn, at King Fahad Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2023. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted hot-pit refueling, rapid crew swaps and ICT training to ensure the wing's Agile Combat Employment capabilities to rapidly deploy and operate throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7598894 VIRIN: 230111-F-FT799-1005 Resolution: 3622x2413 Size: 2.75 MB Location: SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th ELRS POL Fuels PSAB ACE Mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.