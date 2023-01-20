Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew observes illegally caught fish and illegal fishing gear on board a seized lancha off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 20, 2023. The boat crew interdicted the lancha, detained the four Mexican fishermen and transferred them to Customs and Border Protection agents ashore for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7598661
|VIRIN:
|230120-G-G0108-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
