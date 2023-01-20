Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew observes illegally caught fish and illegal fishing gear on board a seized lancha off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 20, 2023. The boat crew interdicted the lancha, detained the four Mexican fishermen and transferred them to Customs and Border Protection agents ashore for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Texas
    South Padre Island
    Lancha

