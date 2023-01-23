Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

Paratroopers drop from a C-17 near the 16/34 runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Ultimately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District will extend the runway about 2,500 feet and allow JBER to have two functional runways of about 10,000-feet long each. The project will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen global air mobility and mission capabilities for the base and its mission partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

