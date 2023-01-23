Paratroopers drop from a C-17 near the 16/34 runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Ultimately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District will extend the runway about 2,500 feet and allow JBER to have two functional runways of about 10,000-feet long each. The project will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen global air mobility and mission capabilities for the base and its mission partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 20:37
|Photo ID:
|7598657
|VIRIN:
|230123-A-QR280-1013
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|586.54 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT