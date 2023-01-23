Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 3 of 4]

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Paratroopers drop from a C-17 near the 16/34 runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Ultimately, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District will extend the runway about 2,500 feet and allow JBER to have two functional runways of about 10,000-feet long each. The project will deliver critical infrastructure to strengthen global air mobility and mission capabilities for the base and its mission partners. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

