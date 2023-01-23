Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 2 of 4]

    Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    An excavator works to remove soil for the 16/34 runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The $309 million project conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District requires the excavation of 12 million cubic yards of soil. Since construction efforts began in the fall, contractors have excavated 1.3 million cubic yards of soil. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    JBER
    MILCON
    USACE Alaska District
    JBERRunway

