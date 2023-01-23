An excavator works to remove soil for the 16/34 runway extension project on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The $309 million project conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District requires the excavation of 12 million cubic yards of soil. Since construction efforts began in the fall, contractors have excavated 1.3 million cubic yards of soil. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 20:37 Photo ID: 7598655 VIRIN: 230123-A-QR280-1009 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 725.23 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.