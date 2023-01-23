Clinton "Daly" Yates, project manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, conducts a media interview with KTUU about the 16/34 runway extension on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The $309 million project requires the excavation of 12 million cubic yards of soil. Since construction efforts began in the fall, contractors have excavated 1.3 million cubic yards of soil. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 20:37 Photo ID: 7598654 VIRIN: 230123-A-QR280-1004 Resolution: 2406x1605 Size: 534.84 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct $309 million runway extension in Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.