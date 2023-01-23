NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank

WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Mary Cate Walsh, assigned to Naval District Washington (NDW) tapes a food box closed while volunteering at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington. NDW personnel volunteered at the food bank to show their support to the local community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

