    NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank [Image 3 of 5]

    NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2023) - Brian Lindsey, a member of Naval District Washington’s (NDW) N1 team, packs canned goods into boxes while volunteering at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington. NDW personnel volunteered at the food bank to show their support to the local community (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

