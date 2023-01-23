WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2023) - Brian Lindsey, a member of Naval District Washington’s (NDW) N1 team, packs canned goods into boxes while volunteering at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington. NDW personnel volunteered at the food bank to show their support to the local community (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 19:09
|Photo ID:
|7598631
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-VP266-1018
|Resolution:
|6010x4293
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
