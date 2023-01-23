NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank

WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2023) - U.S. Navy Lt. Desquitado, assigned to Naval District Washington (NDW), packs canned goods into boxes while volunteering at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington.. NDW personnel volunteered at the food bank to show their support to the local community (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

