NDW Volunteers at Capital Area Food Bank

WASHINGTON (Jan. 23, 2023) - Dwayne McKnight, Inventory Coordinator at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, delivers a safety brief to local volunteers and U.S. Navy Sailors and civilian personnel volunteering from Naval District Washington (NDW), prior to packing food boxes. NDW personnel volunteered at the food bank to show their support to the local community (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

