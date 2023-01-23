SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University

Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick, left, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall hold a proclamation announcing the partnership of Howard University as an Air Force university affiliated research center during a ceremony at the university in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

