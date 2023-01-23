Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University [Image 3 of 3]

    SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick, left, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall hold a proclamation announcing the partnership of Howard University as an Air Force university affiliated research center during a ceremony at the university in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    This work, SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HBCU
    LE393
    DAF
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SECAF26FET
    UARC

