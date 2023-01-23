Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announces the partnership of Howard University as an Air Force university affiliated research center during a ceremony at the university in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7598514 VIRIN: 230123-F-LE393-0258 Resolution: 5167x3691 Size: 3.24 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.