SecAF Kendall makes UARC announcement for Howard University

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announces the partnership of Howard University as an Air Force university affiliated research center during a ceremony at the university in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
