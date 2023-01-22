Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with USAF 66th Rescue Squadron [Image 15 of 20]

    Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with USAF 66th Rescue Squadron

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230122-N-XN177-1276 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2023) – Sailors secure a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 22, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    66th RQS
    Amphibious Assault Carrier
    LHA 7

