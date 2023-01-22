230122-N-XN177-1206 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2023) – A U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron flies over amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Jan. 22, 2023. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7598364
|VIRIN:
|230122-N-XN177-1206
|Resolution:
|4384x2920
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli Conducts Flight Operations with USAF 66th Rescue Squadron [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT