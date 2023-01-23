U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) hosted the Nordic Defence Cooperations’ (NORDEFCO) master chief petty officers of the navy for a tour of the recruit's boot camp process. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)
|01.23.2023
|01.23.2023 14:38
|7598123
|230123-N-PG340-1073
|7190x4793
|1.46 MB
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|1
|0
This work, US Navy Recruit Training Command Hosted Nordic Defence Cooperations' Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS
