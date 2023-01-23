Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Recruit Training Command Hosted Nordic Defence Cooperations’ Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy [Image 1 of 5]

    US Navy Recruit Training Command Hosted Nordic Defence Cooperations’ Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) hosted the Nordic Defence Cooperations’ (NORDEFCO) master chief petty officers of the navy for a tour of the recruit's boot camp process. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7598108
    VIRIN: 230123-N-PG340-1002
    Resolution: 4914x3276
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, US Navy Recruit Training Command Hosted Nordic Defence Cooperations’ Master Chief Petty Officers of the Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    boot camp
    Recruit Training Command
    recruits
    U.S. Navy
    NORDEFCO

