    2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    1st Sgt. Boellaard, a member of the Royal Netherlands Army lines up his shot during the 2022 AFSAM/WPW Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Ark., Mar. 23, 2022. U.S. and International competitors converge at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center to compete in one of the world's largest marksmanship competitions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpl. Bryce Colvert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 WPW and AFSAM Small Arms Championships, by 1LT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ~ 90 Days to 52nd Winston. P. Wilson / 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (WPW/AFSAM) Rifle and Pistol Championship.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    NGMTC
    WPW2022
    AFSFAM2022

