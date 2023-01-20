Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard dockside safety exam [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard dockside safety exam

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Mathew Schirle, a vessel safety examiner from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, conducts a dockside safety exam aboard a fisherman’s vessel on Jan. 20, 2023, in Maryland’s lower eastern shore. The no-cost, voluntary exams do not result in citations or penalties and are conducted for informational purposes and to promote safe operations by checking required safety and lifesaving equipment for vessels specific to their size and where they will be operating. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Oldham.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7597548
    VIRIN: 230120-G-NB914-027
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard dockside safety exam [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cynthia Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard dockside safety exam
    Coast Guard dockside safety exam
    Coast Guard dockside safety exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commercial Fishing Vessel Safety
    Vessel Safety Exam
    Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT