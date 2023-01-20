Barracks Marines clear wreaths from gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery on Jan 20, 2023. Over the weekend, Marine Barracks Washington had the solitude honor of participating in clearing wreaths from over 250,000 gravesites in remembrance and honor of our nation’s fallen service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 7597496 VIRIN: 230120-M-KC226-1012 Resolution: 6830x5464 Size: 3.83 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Through & Through [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.