    Through & Through [Image 1 of 12]

    Through &amp; Through

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Barracks Marines clear wreaths from gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery on Jan 20, 2023. Over the weekend, Marine Barracks Washington had the solitude honor of participating in clearing wreaths from over 250,000 gravesites in remembrance and honor of our nation’s fallen service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 7597493
    VIRIN: 230120-M-KC226-1002
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through & Through [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

