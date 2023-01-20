NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class William Sessions Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 20, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class William Sessions, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, recites the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony on Jan. 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

