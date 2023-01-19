Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida

    GREECE

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic Ionnis Valirakis, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Letter of Commendation from Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) on Jan. 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen /Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 03:58
    Photo ID: 7596891
    VIRIN: 230119-N-EM691-1046
    Resolution: 2552x1699
    Size: 481.75 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida
    NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida
    NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Souda Bay

    Crete

    Hellenic Republic (Greece)

    Team Souda

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT