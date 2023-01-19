NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic Ionnis Valirakis, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Letter of Commendation from Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) on Jan. 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen /Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 03:58 Photo ID: 7596891 VIRIN: 230119-N-EM691-1046 Resolution: 2552x1699 Size: 481.75 KB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.