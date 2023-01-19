NSA Souda Bay’s Public Works Department receive recognition from the USS Florida

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Mark Allen, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) on Jan. 19, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

