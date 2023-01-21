378th ESFS K9 training at the PSAB firing range

Ffrancesca, a military working dog with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, trains at a firing range on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2023. K9 Defenders and their handlers are required to train together around live fire to ensure safe interoperability in stressful real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

