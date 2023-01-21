Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ESFS K9 training at the PSAB firing range [Image 13 of 17]

    378th ESFS K9 training at the PSAB firing range

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Ffrancesca, a military working dog with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, trains at a firing range on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2023. K9 Defenders and their handlers are required to train together around live fire to ensure safe interoperability in stressful real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 02:51
    Photo ID: 7596832
    VIRIN: 230121-F-UO935-1265
    Resolution: 5107x3419
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ESFS K9 training at the PSAB firing range [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firing range
    MWD
    AFCENT
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th ESFS

