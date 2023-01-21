Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chancellorsville sunset [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Chancellorsville sunset

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230121-N-BN445-2086 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2023) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) watch the sun set in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    This work, USS Chancellorsville sunset [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

