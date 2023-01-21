230121-N-BN445-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2023) Sailors participate in a fire fighting drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 23:23
|Photo ID:
|7596789
|VIRIN:
|230121-N-BN445-1084
|Resolution:
|3106x3883
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Chancellorsville damage control drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
