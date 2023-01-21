USS Chancellorsville damage control drill

230121-N-BN445-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 21, 2023) Sailors participate in a fire fighting drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 21. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

