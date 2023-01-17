Crows’ Chili Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Powell, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron programs NCOIC, left, passes out chili to Airmen during the wing’s first annual Chili Cook Off Competition at Eglin Air Force, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023. The competition was used to raise funds for the wing’s upcoming annual awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

