U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Powell, 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron programs NCOIC, left, passes out chili to Airmen during the wing’s first annual Chili Cook Off Competition at Eglin Air Force, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023. The competition was used to raise funds for the wing’s upcoming annual awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 23:14
|Photo ID:
|7596786
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-DT029-1090
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crows’ Chili Competition [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
