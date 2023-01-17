Airmen from the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing participate in the wing’s first annual Chili Cook Off Competition at Eglin Air Force, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023. More than fifteen chilis were cooked and presented for judging during the competition by Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.22.2023 23:14 Photo ID: 7596784 VIRIN: 230117-F-DT029-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.83 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crows’ Chili Competition [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.