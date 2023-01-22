USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operate a rigid hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

