    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operate a rigid hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    RHIB
    Philippine Sea
    DESRON 15
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

