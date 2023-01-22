PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operate a rigid hull inflatable boat during a man overboard drill in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 23:07
|Photo ID:
|7596781
|VIRIN:
|230122-N-UA460-0464
|Resolution:
|3084x2173
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT