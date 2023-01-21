Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCNG Africa Leaders Summit Support Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    DCNG Africa Leaders Summit Support Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, adjutant general of the D.C. National Guard speaks to Soldiers at the Africa Leaders Summit support recognition ceremony on the drill floor at the D.C. Armory, January 21, 2023. The District of Columbia requested National Guard support for the Africa Leaders Summit last month. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson)

    DCNG
    District of Columbia National Guard
    African Leaders Summit
    Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II

