DCNG Africa Leaders Summit Support Awards Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Aaron R. Dean II, adjutant general of the D.C. National Guard speaks to Soldiers at the Africa Leaders Summit support recognition ceremony on the drill floor at the D.C. Armory, January 21, 2023. The District of Columbia requested National Guard support for the Africa Leaders Summit last month. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson)

