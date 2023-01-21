Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCNG Africa Leaders Summit Support Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    DCNG Africa Leaders Summit Support Awards Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson 

    DC National Guard

    D.C. Army National Guard Soldiers applause at the Africa Leaders Summit support recognition ceremony at the D.C. Armory, January 21, 2023. The District of Columbia requested National Guard support for the African Leaders Summit last month. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Simone Sampson)

    TAGS

    DC
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    African Leader Summit

